LONDON Jan 7 Everton enjoyed trouble-free progress to the FA Cup fourth round with a 5-1 victory at fourth tier Cheltenham Town on Monday.

The Premier League club offered their lower league opponents due respect, sending out a strong starting side at homely Whaddon Road and were always in charge once Nikica Jelavic slid in to convert Marouane Fellaini's cross after 12 minutes.

Leighton Baines made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after 21 minutes and Leon Osman removed any doubt about the outcome of the tie with a cooly taken third goal just after halftime.

Cheltenham were rewarded for their endeavour when Russell Penn thumped in a left-foot shot after 51 minutes and the hosts were briefly on top before Everton polished them off with further goals from Seamus Coleman and Fellaini.

In-form Everton will face Championship side Bolton Wanderers or Premier League Sunderland in the fourth round. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)