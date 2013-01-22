LONDON Jan 22 Bradford City became the first fourth tier club to reach a major English domestic cup final for 51 years on Tuesday when they held off Premier League Aston Villa for a 4-3 aggregate win in the League Cup semi-final.

Villa, who won 2-1 on the night, looked to have got themselves back into the tie as they sought to overcome a 3-1 first leg deficit when Christian Benteke scored after 24 minutes against the League Two side.

But Bradford survived a wave of Villa attacks and then sent their 6,000 travelling fans into ecstasy 10 minutes after the interval when James Hanson's header made it 1-1.

Andreas Weimann rounded Bradford keeper Matt Duke to put Villa ahead in the 88th but the visitors held on to match the feat of Rochdale who also reached the League Cup final in 1962.

Bradford will face either Swansea City or Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)