LONDON Jan 23 Swansea City reached their first major English final after holding Chelsea at bay in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final to win 2-0 on aggregate on Wednesday.

After securing a shock 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, the Welsh club put in a resilient rearguard display to draw 0-0 in front of their jubilant fans.

Chelsea probed throughout but struggled to create clear-cut chances while Swansea had a great opportunity to put the tie to bed early in the first half when Michu raced through on goal but could not beat Chelsea keeper Petr Cech.

Chelsea's unhappy evening was compounded late on when playmaker Eden Hazard was sent off for trying to kick the ball away from a ballboy who was lying on top of it.

Swansea will face fourth tier Bradford City in the final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)