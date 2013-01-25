(Adds quotes, detail)

LONDON Jan 25 Aston Villa's miserable season went from bad to worse when they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at second tier Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Former England striker Darren Bent put Paul Lambert's team in front early on but the Premier League strugglers were then rocked by goals from defender Danny Shittu (27 minutes) and forward John Marquis (89).

Seven-times FA Cup winners Villa were also turfed out by fourth tier Bradford City in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Lambert's relegation-haunted side have won only four league games all season and are fourth from bottom.

Bent, out of favour for most of the season, struck with a scuffed low shot after an excellent run from Andreas Weimann in the 22nd minute.

Shittu headed in a corner to equalise five minutes later for Millwall, who were beaten 3-0 by Manchester United when they reached the FA Cup final in 2004.

The tie was halted briefly in the second half as bottles of water were thrown at a linesman by the crowd but the home fans went wild with delight when Marquis nodded the rebound into the net having hit the bar with a minute to go.

"I thought it was a terrific performance from the whole team tonight," Millwall boss Kenny Jackett told their official website.

"I thought we deserved to win and I was so pleased for John Marquis that he got the winning goal. He has been out for a long time and has worked so hard to get back to fitness."

There are 12 more fourth-round ties on Saturday, among them Fulham travelling to Premier League leaders Manchester United and second-placed Manchester City playing at Stoke City.

On Sunday, third tier Brentford and Oldham Athletic host holders Chelsea and Liverpool respectively while Tottenham Hotspur visit second tier Leeds United. (Writing by Tony Jimenez)