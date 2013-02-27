UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
LONDON Feb 27 Second-half goals from Ramires and Victor Moses secured FA Cup holders Chelsea a 2-0 fifth round win at second tier Middlesbrough on Wednesday and set up a mouthwatering quarter-final away at Manchester United.
Chelsea, taken to a replay by third tier Brentford in the previous round, improved after a scrappy first half but got a stroke of luck on 51 minutes when Brazilian Ramires let fly from 20 metres and his well-struck shot took a large deflection.
The Premier League side made the game safe 17 minutes from time after fine work from substitute Eden Hazard.
The Belgian exploited a tiring Middlesbrough defence with a strong run down the left, played a one-two with Oscar before squaring for Moses to double the lead. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)