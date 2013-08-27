LONDON Aug 27 Liverpool needed two extra-time goals to beat Notts County 4-2 at Anfield on an eventful night for the Premier League clubs in the League Cup second round on Tuesday.

England forward Daniel Sturridge and substitute Jordan Henderson spared Liverpool's blushes after their League One opponents stormed back to level at 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Hull City also advanced with a 1-0 extra-time win at Leyton Orient while Fulham won a penalty shootout 5-4 at League Two Burton Albion after their topsy-turvy showdown finished 2-2.

Bristol City upset top flight newcomers Crystal Palace 2-1 and Sunderland needed some late Connor Wickham heroics to snatch a thrilling 4-2 win over another League One side MK Dons.

Wickham scored twice and a set up a third in a breathtaking last 15 minutes as Sunderland turned around a two-goal deficit at the Stadium of Light.

West Bromich Albion's Saido Berahino netted a first half hat-trick in their 3-0 win over League Two Newport County while West Ham United held on to beat Cheltenham Town 2-1.

Southampton thrashed Barnsley 5-1 away and Norwich City enjoyed a 6-3 win over Bury in a goalfest at Carrow Road.

There are another seven second-round ties on Wednesday when Everton host Stevenage and Newcastle United visit Morecambe. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett, Editing by Ken Ferris)