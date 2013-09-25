LONDON, Sept 25 Javier Hernandez poached a second-half winner as Manchester United beat arch-rivals Liverpool 1-0 to move into the fourth round of the English League Cup on Wednesday, subduing Luis Suarez on his return from a 10-match ban.

Mexican Hernandez lost his marker and steered home a Wayne Rooney corner a minute into the second half and United held on despite being outplayed for large periods by a Liverpool side welcoming back Uruguayan Suarez for the first time since April.

Holders Swansea City suffered a shock 3-1 defeat by second tier Birmingham City and Papiss Cisse scored his first goal since April as Newcastle United beat Leeds United 2-0.

Premier League Stoke City also booked a spot in the next round, winning 2-0 at third tier Tranmere Rovers.

