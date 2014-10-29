LONDON Oct 29 Holders Manchester City were knocked out of the League Cup by a reinvigorated Newcastle United who reached the quarter-finals with a superb 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Newcastle's 18-year-old winger Rolando Aarons struck in the sixth minute to hand the visitors an unlikely lead before Moussa Sissoko ended any hopes of a City fightback with a brilliant goal to gift underfire manager Alan Pardew a third win in 11 days.

Graziano Pelle scored twice as in-form Southampton let slip a 2-0 goal before advancing to the last eight with a thrilling 3-2 victory against Stoke City.

Tottenham Hotspur were easing through to the quarter-finals, leading Championship (second tier) Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the closing stages after the game was delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic congestion. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)