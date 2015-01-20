LONDON Jan 20 Liverpool and Chelsea will go into the second leg of their League Cup semi-final with everything to play for after their opening encounter ended in a rip-roaring 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Having stolen an 18th minute lead against the run of play through an Eden Hazard penalty, Chelsea defended stoutly until Raheem Sterling, refreshed and reinvigorated from his mid-season break, levelled just before the hour after a burst of pace.

Both sides had vociferous penalty appeals turned down and Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois showed his worth with a series of superb saves to keep the tie level heading into next Tuesday's return leg.

Tottenham Hotspur play third tier Sheffield United in the first leg of the second semi-final on Wednesday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)