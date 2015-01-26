(Adds Stoke City victory)

LONDON Jan 26 Middlesbrough were rewarded for beating Manchester City with a trip to FA Cup holders Arsenal while Chelsea's conquerors Bradford City host Sunderland or Fulham after the fifth round draw on Monday.

Third tier Bradford and Championship (second tier) Middlesbrough overcame the odds to register two of the biggest FA Cup shocks in recent memory.

Bradford trailed 2-0 against Premier League leaders Chelsea before mounting a stunning fightback to win 4-2 while Middlesbrough outplayed City to claim a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'd prefer (to play) Sunderland to be fair," Bradford co-chairman Mark Lawn told Sky Sports.

"We're at home and I think we can win at home. When we get this stadium bouncing I don't think any team will want to come here. Whether it's Sunderland or Fulham, they won't want to come to Valley Parade."

In other ties Manchester United face a trip to Preston North End or Sheffield United should they overcome fourth tier Cambridge United -- the lowest ranked side still in the competition -- after they forced a heroic replay against the eleven-time winners.

West Bromwich Albion host West Ham United and Leicester City travel to Aston Villa in two all Premier League ties.

Seven-time winners Liverpool or Bolton Wanderers will travel to Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers host Stoke City, who cruised past third tier Rochdale 4-1 on Monday, and Derby County will entertain Reading.