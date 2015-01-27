LONDON Jan 27 Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic powered home a header in extra time to send his side to the League Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a rip-roaring second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Serbian defender rose unmarked and craned his neck to muscle a header past Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet four minutes into extra time to secure a 2-1 aggregate win for the four-times winners.

Both sides had good chances in normal time and were grateful to their keepers -- Thibaut Courtois and Mignolet -- for keeping the scores level in a blood-and-thunder encounter at Stamford Bridge with plenty of controversy.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa was typically in the thick of the action and twice appeared to stamp on Liverpool players, but should also have been awarded a penalty when he was felled by Martin Skrtel in the first half.

Chelsea will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Sheffield United, who play the second leg of their last-four clash on Wednesday, in the final at Wembley.