LONDON Feb 15 Aston Villa shook off their Premier League woes to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 fifth-round win against Leicester City on Sunday in front of incoming manager Tim Sherwood.

After a woeful first half, the tie came alive when Leandro Bacuna curled in the opening goal for the goal-shy hosts in the 68th minute.

Loan signing Scott Sinclair fired in a second from a tight angle with his shot squirming through Mark Schwarzer's desperate attempted save.

Leicester's record-signing Andrej Kramaric pulled a goal back with a powerful header in stoppage time.

Later on Sunday holders Arsenal host Championship-leading Middlesbrough and third tier Bradford City, who toppled Chelsea in the fourth-round, entertain Sunderland.

