LONDON, March 8 Liverpool were left frustrated by Championship side Blackburn Rovers who defended heroically to draw 0-0 at Anfield on Sunday and force a replay in their FA Cup quarter-final.

After an even first half Liverpool dominated after the break but wave after wave of attack was thwarted by a Blackburn side who had already accounted for Premier League sides Swansea City and Stoke city in the two previous rounds.

Kolo Toure headed against a post, while Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling failed to break down their second tier visitors despite relentless pressure.

Aston Villa -- who beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Saturday -- are the only side to seal a semi-final spot so far while Manchester United host holders Arsenal on Monday.

Giant-killers Bradford City travel to Reading on Mar. 16 for a replay after their 0-0 draw. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)