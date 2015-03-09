LONDON, March 9 Discarded striker Danny Welbeck returned to haunt Manchester United by scoring the winning goal as Arsenal reached the FA Cup semi-finals with an enthralling 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Monday.

England international Welbeck, who joined the Londoners last summer after his United career stalled, pounced on a horrendous back pass by Antonio Valencia in the 61st minute to send the holders through.

In a rip-roaring first half Nacho Monreal's cool finish put Arsenal ahead in the 25th minute but Wayne Rooney's diving header evened it up four minutes later.

United, who will now ponder a second consecutive season without silverware, ended the match with 10 men after Angel Di Maria was red-carded for grabbing the referee's shirt just seconds after being booked for diving. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)