LONDON, Sept 23 Mathieu Flamini proved an unlikely hero with two goals as Arsenal knocked bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur out of the League Cup with a 2-1 third round victory on Wednesday.

Holding midfielder Flamini poached the first from close range in the first half and then hit a superb volley on the run after the restart after an own goal from Calum Chambers had levelled the tie at White Hart Lane.

Holders Chelsea eased into the fourth round with a 4-1 win over third tier Walsall, while Southampton thrashed second tier Milton Keynes Dons 6-0 with two goals each for Jay Rodriguez, Sadio Mane and Shane Long.

Newcastle United's dismal start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by second division Sheffield Wednesday, while Manchester United made light work of Ipswich Town, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace won 4-1 at home to Charlton and Norwich City won an all-Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion 3-0.

Liverpool's home clash with fourth tier Carlisle United went to extra time with the teams drawing 1-1. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)