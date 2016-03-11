March 11 Late goals by Yohan Cabaye and Fraizer Campbell gave Crystal Palace a 2-0 victory at Championship (second-tier) club Reading in their FA Cup quarter-final on Friday.

Cabaye opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 85th minute after Jake Cooper was sent off for fouling Yannick Bolasie.

Substitute Campbell made sure of Palace's place in the Wembley semi-finals when he pounced on a clever pass from Wilfried Zaha and beat goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi in stoppage time.

On Saturday, Premier League champions Chelsea visit Everton while on Sunday holders Arsenal host Watford and Manchester United entertain West Ham United. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)