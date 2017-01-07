* Rooney equals Charlton record as United ease through

* Leicester win 2-1 at Everton

* Millwall upset Bournemouth (Adds quotes)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Jan 7 Wayne Rooney left his footprint on FA Cup third-round day with the first goal in holders Manchester United's 4-0 rout of Championship side Reading on Saturday to draw level with Bobby Charlton as the club's record scorer.

His seventh-minute effort took his United tally to 249 since joining the 12-times Cup winners in 2004, but Rooney failed to surpass Charlton's long-standing mark as Anthony Martial and two late goals from Marcus Rashford completed United's comfortable victory at Old Trafford.

"I think it's just a question of time to score one more goal and become in the history of Manchester United. It's arriving; the big moment for him is arriving," manager Jose Mourinho said after his side's eighth straight win in all competitions.

Premier League champions Leicester City enjoyed some respite from a poor campaign as they claimed a first away victory in domestic competitions this season with Ahmed Musa scoring twice in a 2-1 victory at Everton.

Surprises were in short supply on one of the standout days in the English soccer calendar but five top flight clubs departed, three at the hands of lower league sides.

The most notable came in south London where League One (third tier) Millwall humbled top-flight Bournemouth 3-0.

Tony Pulis's West Bromwich Albion - eighth in the Premier League - were beaten by Championship (second tier) Derby County 2-1 at home while his former club Stoke City lost 2-0 at home to Championship Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Darren Bent equalised for Derby before Tom Ince won it with a free kick to the delight of manager Steve McClaren.

"What a game! It was a real old-fashioned cup tie. I thought that we showed great composure," he said.

This year's lowest ranked survivors, seventh-tier Stourbridge, suffered a disappointing end to their journey as they lost 2-1 at League Two Wycombe Wanderers.

Lincoln City, who now play in the National League, gave former Cup winners Ipswich Town a fright, twice taking the lead before settling for a 2-2 draw at Portman Road where they were roared on by 5,000 visiting fans.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is still waiting for his first win since taking charge of Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace after his side drew 0-0 at Bolton Wanderers where he spent eight years in charge.

In a battle between two managers named by relegation-threatened Premier League clubs this week, Marco Silva began his tenure at bottom side Hull City with a 2-0 victory over Swansea City for whom Paul Clement picked the side for the first time.

Two former Cup winners, Sunderland and Southampton, require replays after draws on Saturday. Sunderland were held 0-0 by Premier League rivals Burnley while Southampton were frustrated when Norwich City equalised in stoppage time for a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal play at Preston North End later and Premier League leaders Chelsea will hope to bounce back from their midweek defeat by Tottenham Hotspur when they host third-tier Peterborough on Sunday. (Editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)