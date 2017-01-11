Jan 11 A fine goal by Southampton forward Nathan Redmond gave them a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at St Mary's on Wednesday.

Redmond managed to stay onside before darting onto Jay Rodriguez's through pass to steer the ball right footed past the advancing Loris Karius in the 20th minute.

The Saints, however, could rue missing further chances, including two more for Redmond, when they travel to defend their lead in the second leg at Anfield in two weeks' time.

Manchester United beat Hull City 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)