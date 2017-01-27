Jan 27 Leicester City's Wes Morgan scored a late header as the Premier League champions rescued a 2-2 FA Cup draw against Derby County having been five minutes from an embarrassing fourth round exit to their second tier opponents on Friday.

Leicester took the lead with a comical own goal from Darren Bent after eight minutes, with the former England striker slicing horribly into his own net, but the wheels swiftly came off.

Bent gained redemption with a brilliant header to level and Craig Bryson finished smartly to put the visitors under the cosh five minutes before halftime.

Claudio Ranieri's side rallied after the break, yet had to wait until the 86th minute for Morgan to draw them level, with the captain rising to head substitute Demarai Gray's corner powerfully into the net. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)