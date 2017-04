LONDON, March 8 Two goals from late substitute Olivier Giroud and one apiece by Mesut Ozil and Mikel Arteta secured Arsenal's place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Ozil gave Arsenal a seventh minute lead, after a precise through ball from Santi Cazorla but Everton equalised after a surging run from Ross Barkely resulted in a Romelu Lukaku tap-in after 32 minutes.

Arsenal regained the lead in the 68th minute after Gareth Barry tripped Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the box and Mikel Arteta converted the penalty.

Striker Olivier Giroud then came off the bench to score twice in two minutes, in the 83rd and 85th minutes, to keep Arsenal on course for their first trophy for nine years.

