LONDON, March 9 English third-tier club Sheffield United kept alive their FA Cup dream on Sunday when two goals in as many minutes gave them a 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic and a place in the semi-finals.

Second-half strikes from Ryan Flynn and John Brayford caught second-tier Charlton cold at Bramall Lane, as the Blades became the first third-tier team since 2001 to reach the competition's last four.

Flynn put the four-times Cup winners ahead in the 65th minute when he sneaked in at the far post to nudge home a searching left-wing cross from United's man-of-the-match Jose Baxter.

One minute, 42 seconds later the home side doubled their lead. Jamie Murphy's surging run down the left set up Brayford, whose low 20-metre effort took a cruel deflection off defender Richard Wood and rolled into the net.

Charlton - who were aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1947, when they won the Cup - were left to rue a glaring miss by Callum Harriott when the score was still level.

Marcus Tudgay burst on to a quick free kick and hooked the ball back into the danger area, but with the United keeper out of position and half of the goal at his mercy, Harriott could only sidefoot wide on the stretch.

Hull City were hosting Sunderland and Manchester City facing holders Wigan Athletic in the remaining quarter-final ties later on Sunday. Arsenal beat Everton 4-1 on Saturday.

The semi-finals take place at Wembley on April 12 and 13.

