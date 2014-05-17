LONDON May 17 Arsenal recovered from going two goals down in the opening eight minutes to beat Hull City 3-2 after extra time in the FA Cup final and win their first trophy for nine years at Wembley on Saturday.

The winning goal from Aaron Ramsey came after 108 minutes of a sensational match which began with Hull, in their first Cup final, scoring two early goals.

The first came after James Chester put the ball wide of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after only four minutes before captain Curtis Davies scored from a tight angle to make it 2-0 four minutes later.

Arsenal halved the lead after 17 minutes when Santi Cazorla scored with a superb free kick.

Despite dominating possession for long periods Arsenal had to wait until the 71st minute before Laurent Koscielny equalised when he turned and scored from close range after Hull failed to clear a corner.

The winner came when Ramsey scored with the outside of his right foot to give Arsenal their 11th FA Cup win, equalling the all-time record held by Manchester United. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)