LONDON Nov 9 Former winners Coventry City were knocked out of the FA Cup after suffering a surprise 2-1 home defeat by non-league Worcester City in the first round of soccer's oldest domestic cup competition on Sunday.

Third-tier Coventry, winners in 1987, played much of the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Lee Burge was sent off in the first half. Worcester, from the Conference North (sixth tier), made the extra man count as two goals from Sean Geddes sent them through to the second round.

League Two (fourth-tier) Portsmouth, who beat Cardiff City to be crowned winners in 2008, also struggled against non-league opposition before Danny Hollands's late equaliser snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Aldershot.

League One Bradford City had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over non-league FC Halifax Town, while Gosport Borough, making their debut in the FA Cup first round, were beaten 6-3 at home to third tier Colchester United.

Chesterfield, also from League One, comfortably beat non-League Braintree 6-0, but League Two Stevenage were held to a 0-0 draw by non-league Maidstone United.

The draw for the second round takes place on Monday, before Havant & Waterlooville from the sixth tier of English football host twice winners Preston North End. (Reporting by Michael Hann, Editing by Steve Tongue)