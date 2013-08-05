LONDON Aug 5 A steward was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury on Monday after being trampled by a police horse following a pitch invasion at the end of a League Cup tie between Preston and Blackpool.

The BBC reported that after Preston beat Blackpool 1-0, the steward was trying to clear fans off the playing area at Deepdale when he was knocked down by a police horse and he was clipped again while lying on the ground by another horse.

"This is the problem in football and we talk about the respect campaign and you see enough incidents in football where fans are allowed to run on the pitch," an angry Blackpool manager Paul Ince told the BBC.

"We've seen goalkeepers get hit and players get punched. When are we going to learn?"

"There's no control and is it going to take someone getting stabbed before we wake up and smell the coffee?" (Writing by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Ian Ransom)