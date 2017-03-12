March 12 Tottenham Hotspur fear they could lose their striking totem Harry Kane for their late season trophy push, believing he may have suffered a repeat of the ankle injury on Sunday that kept him out for five Premier League games earlier in the season.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino outlined his concerns after Kane, the Premier League's joint top scorer, hobbled off after just seven minutes in Spurs' 6-0 thrashing of third tier Millwall in the FA Cup sixth round.

Kane appeared to turn his ankle badly when falling awkwardly while tussling for the ball with Millwall defender Jake Cooper.

"It looks like last time against Sunderland, it was the same ankle," Pochettino told BBC Sport, referring to the injury he suffered against the north-east side in September.

"We need to assess some more and after Monday we will see."

The previous injury resulted in Kane missing five league games and two League Cup matches and Spurs, currently second in the Premier League, are so reliant on his goals that the sight of him leaving White Hart Lane on crutches and wearing a protective boot can only have dismayed Pochettino.

Kane has been critical to Spurs' soaring fortunes this season, especially having scored eight goals in his previous four games before Sunday.

His plight brought sympathy from his team mate Dele Alli, who told the BBC: "It is always horrible to lose a player like Harry....We wish him a speedy recovery."

There also must be major doubt that Kane will be fit for either England's friendly with Germany on March 22 or the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania four days later. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)