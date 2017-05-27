May 27 Results of English FA Cup finals since the competition restarted in the 1945-46 season after World War Two: Season Winners Runners-up Score 1945-46 Derby County Charlton Athletic 4-1 aet 1946-47 Charlton Athletic Burnley 1-0 aet 1947-48 Manchester United Blackpool 4-2 1948-49 Wolverhampton Wan. Leicester City 3-1 1949-50 Arsenal Liverpool 2-0 1950-51 Newcastle United Blackpool 2-0 1951-52 Newcastle United Arsenal 1-0 1952-53 Blackpool Bolton Wanderers 4-3 1953-54 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 3-2 1954-55 Newcastle United Manchester City 3-1 1955-56 Manchester City Birmingham City 3-1 1956-57 Aston Villa Manchester United 2-1 1957-58 Bolton Wanderers Manchester United 2-0 1958-59 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 2-1 1959-60 Wolverhampton Wan. Blackburn Rovers 3-0 1960-61 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 2-0 1961-62 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 3-1 1962-63 Manchester United Leicester City 3-1 1963-64 West Ham United Preston North End 3-2 1964-65 Liverpool Leeds United 2-1 aet 1965-66 Everton Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 1966-67 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2-1 1967-68 West Bromwich Albion Everton 1-0 aet 1968-69 Manchester City Leicester City 1-0 1969-70 Chelsea Leeds United 2-1 aet (replay at Old Trafford after 2-2 draw) 1970-71 Arsenal Liverpool 2-1 aet 1971-72 Leeds United Arsenal 1-0 1972-73 Sunderland Leeds United 1-0 1973-74 Liverpool Newcastle United 3-0 1974-75 West Ham United Fulham 2-0 1975-76 Southampton Manchester United 1-0 1976-77 Manchester United Liverpool 2-1 1977-78 Ipswich Town Arsenal 1-0 1978-79 Arsenal Manchester United 3-2 1979-80 West Ham United Arsenal 1-0 1980-81 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 3-2 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1981-82 Tottenham Hotspur Queens Park Rangers 1-0 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1982-83 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 2-2 draw) 1983-84 Everton Watford 2-0 1984-85 Manchester United Everton 1-0 aet 1985-86 Liverpool Everton 3-1 1986-87 Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 aet 1987-88 Wimbledon Liverpool 1-0 1988-89 Liverpool Everton 3-2 aet 1989-90 Manchester United Crystal Palace 1-0 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 3-3 draw) 1990-91 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 2-1 aet 1991-92 Liverpool Sunderland 2-0 1992-93 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 aet (replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1993-94 Manchester United Chelsea 4-0 1994-95 Everton Manchester United 1-0 1995-96 Manchester United Liverpool 1-0 1996-97 Chelsea Middlesbrough 2-0 1997-98 Arsenal Newcastle United 2-0 1998-99 Manchester United Newcastle United 2-0 1999-2000 Chelsea Aston Villa 1-0 2000-01 Liverpool Arsenal 2-1 2001-02 Arsenal Chelsea 2-0 2002-03 Arsenal Southampton 1-0 2003-04 Manchester United Millwall 3-0 2004-05 Arsenal Manchester United 0-0 aet (Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties) 2005-06 Liverpool West Ham United 3-3 aet (Liverpool won 3-1 on penalties) 2006-07 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0 aet 2007-08 Portsmouth Cardiff City 1-0 2008-09 Chelsea Everton 2-1 2009-10 Chelsea Portsmouth 1-0 2010-11 Manchester City Stoke City 1-0 2011-12 Chelsea Liverpool 2-1 2012-13 Wigan Athletic Manchester City 1-0 2013-14 Arsenal Hull City 3-2 aet 2014-15 Arsenal Aston Villa 4-0 2015-16 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2-1 2016-17 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1 FA cup winners since the competition began in 1871-72: 13 - Arsenal 12 - Manchester United 8 - Tottenham Hotspur 7 - Aston Villa, Liverpool, Chelsea 6 - Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United 5 - Everton, The Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City 4 - Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United 2 - Bury, Nottingham Forest, Old Etonians, Preston North End, Sunderland, Portsmouth 1 - Barnsley, Blackburn Olympic, Blackpool, Bradford City, Burnley, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Clapham Rovers, Coventry City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Notts County, Old Carthusians, Oxford University, Royal Engineers, Southampton, Wigan Athletic, Wimbledon (Compiled by Ken Ferris; editing by Clare Lovell)