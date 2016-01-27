Football Soccer - Liverpool v Stoke City - Capital One Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Anfield - 26/1/16. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with Emre Can after winning the penalty shootout. Reuters/Phil Noble/Livepic

Liverpool will win the League Cup title regardless of who they meet in the final, manager Juergen Klopp has predicted after his side's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Stoke City on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet saved two penalties in the semi-final as Liverpool won the penalty shootout 6-5 to reach Wembley after the tie finished 1-1 at Anfield.

They have to wait until Wednesday to find out whether Manchester City or Everton will join them in the Feb. 28 final.

"Manchester City or Everton, I don't care, we will win the cup," Klopp, who returns to Wembley for the first time since leading Borussia Dortmund to the 2013 Champions League final, told reporters after the game.

"Over the two legs, with all the games the players have had in the last two months, they deserved it. The fans deserved it. Liverpool deserved it. It was hard work but it was never easy to get to a final - I take this game as difficult but deserved."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes felt the better side were knocked out of the tournament and that Liverpool were lucky to win.

"I think the reaction of us all is pure disappointment because on the night we were by far the better team," Hughes said.

"You can see by the reaction of their fans and their players that they have been incredibly fortunate to progress to the final. These things happen in sport and football unfortunately, but that still doesn't make it any easier to take."

