Manchester City's Matija Nastasic (R) challenges Aston Villa's Christian Benteke during their English League Cup soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Premier League champions Manchester City and in-form Everton were both sent packing from the League Cup on Tuesday, their respective managers paying the price for making wholesale changes to their starting line-ups for the third round ties.

City lost 4-2 after extra-time to top flight rivals Aston Villa with a completely different team to the one that started against Arsenal on Sunday, while Everton made six changes and were beaten 2-1 by second tier Leeds United.

Chelsea also rung the changes but emphatically booked their place in the fourth round with a 6-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

Mario Balotelli drilled home a low shot to give City the lead with his first club goal since March, before Villa levelled when former midfielder Gareth Barry deflected the ball into his own net.

Aleksandar Kolarov whipped in a free kick to give City the advantage for the second time on 64 minutes but Gabriel Agbonlahor levelled again five minutes later to force extra time.

Charles N'Zogbia pounced on a loose ball to make it 3-2 and Agbonlahor wrapped up the tie with the aid of a big deflection that caused his shot to loop over City keeper Costel Pantilimon.

Everton, third in the Premier League, fell behind after four minutes when Aidy White jinked his way through the heart of the visitors' defence and curled the ball into the top corner.

Leeds doubled their advantage when a Danny Pugh shot was prodded into the bottom corner by Rodolph Austin in the second half before Sylvain Distin headed in a late consolation.

Garry Monk scored in the 90th minute for Swansea City who beat third tier Crawley 3-2, while Wigan Athletic won 4-1 in an all-Premier League encounter at West Ham United.

