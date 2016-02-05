LONDON Manchester City are likely to field a young side in their FA Cup fifth-round tie at Premier League champions Chelsea after organisers decided on Friday that the match would take place on Sunday Feb. 21.

City, who are chasing four trophies this season, are disappointed they have to travel to Stamford Bridge three days before visiting Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League clash.

Speaking before the FA Cup schedule was decided, City manager Manuel Pellegrini said: "If we play against Chelsea on the Sunday it won't be a normal team.

"It will be a young team. I don't see why we can't play on Saturday. I must do what I think is better for the club, which is the Champions League."

Pellegrini's side also meet Liverpool in the League (Capital One) Cup final at Wembley on Feb. 28.

Manchester City, who are second in the Premier league three points adrift of Leicester City, host Claudio Ranieri's leaders on Saturday.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)