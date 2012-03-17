(Adds details)
LONDON, March 17 Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup
quarter-final against Bolton Wanderers was abandoned on Saturday
after Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed near the centre
circle.
No other player was involved in the incident, which occurred
just before halftime, and after a delay of several minutes
referee Howard Webb took the players off the field.
The match was abandoned soon afterwards.
Medics arrived on the pitch quickly and gave the 23-year-old
Muamba CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), a Reuters eye
witness said.
A number of players gathered around Muamba, some crying and
holding their heads in their hands.
As Muamba was carried off the pitch on a stretcher there
were a few bursts of applause from the crowd before they fell
silent.
Muamba, born in Zaire and an England Under-21 international,
was taken to hospital.