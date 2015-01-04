LONDON Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp refused to "shout and scream" at his players despite suffering the humiliation of being dumped out of the FA Cup third round at home by lower league opposition on Sunday.

League One (third tier) Sheffield United, who reached the semi-finals of last season's tournament, convincingly ran out 3-0 winners to extend QPR's dismal run of winning only two FA Cup games in a decade.

Marc McNulty put the Blades in front on 36 minutes before winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce made the most of some slack QPR defending to score twice and secure United's place in the fourth round, with the knockout specialists already in the Capital One Cup last four.

"They were better than us today," Redknapp told the Premier League strugglers' website (www.qpr.co.uk). "We looked lethargic, they looked sharp and they thoroughly deserve their win.

"What can you say afterwards? There's no point shouting and screaming. Our home form has been excellent all season, it's been fantastic.

"But the last goal today summed us up, it was a horrendous goal to give away. Their second goal was a poor goal as well -- it was a ball into the box that we should have dealt with easily."

After a busy period of league fixtures, Redknapp made seven changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Swansea City on Thursday but the QPR boss still said his side lacked fresh legs.

"We had to make some changes because of the number of games we've played," he said. "The lads you bring in, you hope they'll come in and do a job.

"But I felt we only started playing when the two Chilean lads (Eduardo Vargas and Mauricio Isla) came on. We played football, we passed and moved, and we looked brighter. Before then, there was a lack of movement with us."

QPR, who are 16th in the Premier League table with 19 points from 20 matches, return to league action at fellow strugglers Burnley next weekend before hosting Manchester United on Jan.17.

"There aren't many positives I can take from today," Redknapp said. "There aren't any, in fact. Like I say, we have been excellent at home all season, but today they were sharper.

"Now we have to come back. Our next home game is against Manchester United, which will be a tough game. Next weekend we play Burnley, and that's a massive game for us."

