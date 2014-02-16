LONDON Everton's reward for winning their FA Cup fifth round-game at home to Swansea City was a tough quarter-final tie away to either their great local rivals Liverpool or Arsenal, who were playing later on Sunday.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who won the Cup with Wigan Athletic last season, said: "The draw hasn't been too kind as you want to be at home, but we will embrace it and whichever the opposition is, it will be a fantastic game."

Martinez is hoping to become the first manager to win the famous trophy in successive years with different clubs.

Wigan, who beat Premier League Cardiff City on Saturday, next travel to Manchester City in a repeat of last season's final.

It will also be emotional return for the Championship club's German manager Uwe Rosler who was a popular City player from 1994-98.

Sunderland's manager Gus Poyet may also be returning to a former club after his team were drawn away to Brighton or Hull City, who meet on Monday.

Poyet left Brighton in June and took over at Sunderland four months later.

Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest will be at home to Sheffield Wednesday or Charlton Athletic. All four ties are due to be played over the weekend of March 8-9.

