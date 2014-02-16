LONDON Wigan Athletic, who beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final and were also relegated from the Premier League last May, will meet them again after the two teams were paired in Sunday's quarter-final draw.

The reward for beating Premier League Cardiff City 2-1 on Saturday is a daunting trip next month for the holders to the Etihad Stadium where City have lost only one domestic match all season.

It will be an emotional return for the Championship club's German manager Uwe Rosler who was a City player from 1994-98.

The other high-profile tie will see Arsenal face Merseyside opposition for the second successive round, with Everton visiting the Emirates.

Arsenal avenged last weekend's 5-1 league defeat at Liverpool by beating Brendan Rodgers's men 2-1 on Sunday while Everton ousted Swansea City 3-1.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez, Wigan's victorious manager last May, said: "The draw hasn't been too kind as you want to be at home but we will embrace it. It will be a fantastic game."

Martinez is hoping to become the first manager to win the famous trophy in successive years with different clubs.

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet may also be returning to a former club after his team were drawn to meet Brighton and Hove Albion or Hull City who play on Monday.

However, if Hull win the fifth-round tie their manager Steve Bruce will go on to face his old club.

Poyet left Brighton in June before taking over at Sunderland four months later. Bruce managed Sunderland between 2009-11.

League One side Sheffield United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will be at home to Sheffield Wednesday or Charlton Athletic.

Wednesday's home game with Championship rivals Charlton was postponed on Saturday because of bad weather.

United, who were relegated from the top flight in 2007, came from behind to beat Championship side Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Sunday.

The quarter-finals will be played the weekend of March 8/9.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Tony Jimenez) nL3N0LL0CY