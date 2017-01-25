Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Southampton - EFL Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Anfield - 25/1/17 Southampton's Maya Yoshida celebrates with Shane Long after the game Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LONDON As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.

Having have plundered the Saints for five players at a cost of 91 million pounds ($115 million) in transfer fees since 2014, Liverpool might have expected to have the edge over 180 minutes of knockout football.

Yet it was a testament to Southampton's skill in finding and developing talent that they were comfortably the better side over the two legs of the last-four clash and could have won by a far greater margin.

Having spurned a number of chances in the first leg at St Mary's, they once again had opportunities to put the tie to bed as they dominated Liverpool in the first half at Anfield.

It was then a case of shutting the door and ensuring Liverpool did not become the first team to breach Southampton's rearguard in the League Cup this season.

"It is fantastic for all the squad and a good reward for their hard work," Southampton manager Claude Puel told Sky Sports.

"In the two legs we deserved the win. We were fantastic in the first leg at home and tonight we had chances in the first half.

"In the second half it was difficult but now we go to Wembley, not just to participate but to win this cup."

With Sadio Mane playing for Senegal in the African Nations Cup and Nathaniel Clyne out injured, Liverpool only fielded two Southampton old boys, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana, at Anfield on Wednesday.

Yet in typical fashion, the star of the show was Nathan Redmond, the player Southampton recruited when Mane became the latest Saints player to leave for Merseyside in the close season.

The scorer of the only goal in the first leg, Redmond again tormented Liverpool with his trickery in the first half before Juergen Klopp's side found some rhythm after the break.

Daniel Sturridge wasted two glorious opportunities to level the tie, but after they went begging Liverpool again struggled to break though a resilient Saints rearguard.

"They won both games, they deserved it," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, whose side have now won only once in their last seven games in all competitions.

"We did really well, we cannot create more chances than we did in the second half, we were dominant. It is difficult because you have to take risks but too many risks plays to their strengths."

($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)