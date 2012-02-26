Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 26 Cardiff City 2 Liverpool 2 - English League Cup final result (after extra time).
Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties
At Wembley Stadium, London
Scorers:
Cardiff City: Joe Mason 18, Ben Turner 118
Liverpool: Martin Skrtel 59, Dirk Kuyt 108 (Editing by Toby Davis)
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)