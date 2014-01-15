Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Wednesday
3rd Round, replay
Wednesday, January 15
Manchester City - Blackburn Rovers (II) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0)
3rd Round
Tuesday, January 14
AFC Bournemouth (II) - Burton Albion (IV) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Birmingham City (II) - Bristol Rovers (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Charlton Athletic (II) - Oxford United (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 0-2)
3rd Round, replay
Tuesday, January 14
Fulham - Norwich City 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Wigan Athletic (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Peterborough United (III) - Kidderminster Harriers (V) 2-3 (halftime: 1-0)
Plymouth Argyle (IV) - Port Vale (III) 2-3 (halftime: 2-1)
Preston North End (III) - Ipswich Town (II) 3-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Macclesfield Town (V) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Watford (II) - Bristol City (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)