Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 1st Round matches on Monday
1st Round
Monday, August 11
Carlisle United (IV) - Derby County (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
1st Round
Tuesday, August 12
Barnsley (III) v Crewe Alexandra (III) (1845)
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Scunthorpe United (III) (1845)
Leeds United (II) v Accrington Stanley (IV) (1845)
Luton Town (IV) v Swindon Town (III) (1845)
Tranmere Rovers (IV) v Nottingham Forest (II) (1845)
Birmingham City (II) v Cambridge United (IV) (1845)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Northampton Town (IV) (1845)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) v Notts County (III) (1845)
Port Vale (III) v Hartlepool United (IV) (1845)
Bristol City (III) v Oxford United (IV) (1845)
Portsmouth (IV) v Peterborough United (III) (1845)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Cheltenham Town (IV) (1845)
Rotherham United (II) v Fleetwood Town (III) (1845)
Oldham Athletic (III) v Middlesbrough (II) (1845)
Charlton Athletic (II) v Colchester United (III) (1845)
Millwall (II) v Wycombe Wanderers (IV) (1845)
Southend United (IV) v Walsall (III) (1845)
Burton Albion (IV) v Wigan Athletic (II) (1845)
Chesterfield (III) v Huddersfield Town (II) (1845)
Crawley Town (III) v Ipswich Town (II) (1845)
Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) v Brentford (II) (1845)
Exeter City (IV) v AFC Bournemouth (II) (1845)
Morecambe (IV) v Bradford City (III) (1845)
Plymouth Argyle (IV) v Leyton Orient (III) (1845)
Rochdale (III) v Preston North End (III) (1845)
Shrewsbury Town (IV) v Blackpool (II) (1845)
Stevenage (IV) v Watford (II) (1845)
Yeovil Town (III) v Gillingham (III) (1845)
York City (IV) v Doncaster Rovers (III) (1845)
Milton Keynes Dons (III) v AFC Wimbledon (IV) (1845)
Bolton Wanderers (II) v Bury (IV) (1900)
Reading (II) v Newport County (IV) (1900)
1st Round
Wednesday, August 13
Coventry City (III) v Cardiff City (II) (1845)
Sheffield United (III) v Mansfield Town (IV) (1845)