Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 1st Round matches on Wednesday
1st Round
Wednesday, August 13
Coventry City (III) - Cardiff City (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Sheffield United (III) - Mansfield Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Tuesday, August 12
Bolton Wanderers (II) - Bury (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Reading (II) - Newport County (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Barnsley (III) - Crewe Alexandra (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Birmingham City (II) - Cambridge United (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Blackburn Rovers (II) - Scunthorpe United (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Cheltenham Town (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Bristol City (III) - Oxford United (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Burton Albion (IV) - Wigan Athletic (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Charlton Athletic (II) - Colchester United (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Chesterfield (III) - Huddersfield Town (II) 3-5 (halftime: 2-0, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
Crawley Town (III) - Ipswich Town (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) - Brentford (II) 6-6 (halftime: 2-3, 90 mins: 4-4, penalty shootout: 2-4)
Brentford win 4-2 on penalties.
Exeter City (IV) - AFC Bournemouth (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Leeds United (II) - Accrington Stanley (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Luton Town (IV) - Swindon Town (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Millwall (II) - Wycombe Wanderers (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - AFC Wimbledon (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Morecambe (IV) - Bradford City (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Oldham Athletic (III) - Middlesbrough (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Plymouth Argyle (IV) - Leyton Orient (III) 3-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-6)
Leyton Orient win 6-5 on penalties.
Port Vale (III) - Hartlepool United (IV) 6-2 (halftime: 3-1)
Portsmouth (IV) - Peterborough United (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Rochdale (III) - Preston North End (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Rotherham United (II) - Fleetwood Town (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Notts County (III) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Shrewsbury Town (IV) - Blackpool (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Southend United (IV) - Walsall (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Stevenage (IV) - Watford (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Tranmere Rovers (IV) - Nottingham Forest (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Northampton Town (IV) 2-3 (halftime: 0-0)
Yeovil Town (III) - Gillingham (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
York City (IV) - Doncaster Rovers (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)