Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday
5th Round
Saturday, February 14
Crystal Palace - Liverpool 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Blackburn Rovers (II) - Stoke City 4-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Derby County (II) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
West Bromwich Albion - West Ham United 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
5th Round
Sunday, February 15
Aston Villa v Leicester City (1230)
Bradford City (III) v Sunderland (1430)
Arsenal v Middlesbrough (II) (1600)
Monday, February 16
Preston North End (III) v Manchester United (1945)