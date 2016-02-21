Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday
5th Round
Sunday, February 21
Chelsea - Manchester City 5-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur - Crystal Palace 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Blackburn Rovers (II) - West Ham United 1-5 (halftime: 1-2)
Saturday, February 20
AFC Bournemouth - Everton 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Reading (II) - West Bromwich Albion 3-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Watford - Leeds United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Arsenal - Hull City (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
5th Round
Monday, February 22
Shrewsbury Town (III) v Manchester United (1945)