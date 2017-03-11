REFILE-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, May 29
(Fixes lit in England cricket item) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:
March 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Saturday 6th Round Saturday, March 11 Arsenal - Lincoln City (V) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall (III) (1400) Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)
(Fixes lit in England cricket item) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, May 28 Huddersfield Town and Reading will be playing for a minimum of 170 million pounds ($217.5 million) when they compete for a place in English soccer's Premier League at Wembley on Monday in a match regularly described as the richest in the global game.