Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday
4th Round
Sunday, January 29
Manchester United - Wigan Athletic (II) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Sutton United (V) - Leeds United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Fulham (II) - Hull City 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Millwall (III) - Watford 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Saturday, January 28
Southampton - Arsenal 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)
Blackburn Rovers (II) - Blackpool (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Burnley - Bristol City (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Chelsea - Brentford (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Crystal Palace - Manchester City 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Lincoln City (V) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Middlesbrough - Accrington Stanley (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Oxford United (III) - Newcastle United (II) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Rochdale (III) - Huddersfield Town (II) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur - Wycombe Wanderers (IV) 4-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Friday, January 27
Derby County (II) - Leicester City 2-2 (halftime: 2-1)