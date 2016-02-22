Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Monday 5th Round Monday, February 22 Shrewsbury Town (III) - Manchester United 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Sunday, February 21 Chelsea - Manchester City 5-1 (halftime: 1-1) Tottenham Hotspur - Crystal Palace 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Blackburn Rovers (II) - West Ham United 1-5 (halftime: 1-2) Saturday, February 20 AFC Bournemouth - Everton 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Reading (II) - West Bromwich Albion 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Watford - Leeds United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Arsenal - Hull City (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala