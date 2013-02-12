Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, February 12 Leicester City (II) - Huddersfield Town (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 16 Luton Town (V) v Millwall (II) (1245) Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500) Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) v Barnsley (II) (1500) Oldham Athletic (III) v Everton (1800) Sunday, February 17 v Wigan Athletic Chelsea v Brentford (III) (1200) Manchester City v Leeds United (II) (1400) Monday, February 18 Manchester United v Reading (2000)
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.