UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Tuesday 3rd Round, replay Tuesday, January 13 Bristol City (III) - Doncaster Rovers (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Chesterfield (III) - Scunthorpe United (III) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET West Ham United - Everton 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 9-8) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Fulham (II) 3-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-5) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round, replay Wednesday, January 14 Bradford City (III) v Millwall (II) (1945) Ipswich Town (II) v Southampton (1955) Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (2000)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)