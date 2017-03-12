UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal deny Chelsea double as Ramsey seals FA Cup
* Alexis Sanchez struck with controversial fourth-minute opener
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur - Millwall (III) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, March 11 Arsenal - Lincoln City (V) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)
May 27 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup Final match on Saturday Final Saturday, May 27 Arsenal - Chelsea 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)