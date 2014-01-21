Jan 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Tuesday Semifinal Tuesday, January 21, second leg West Ham United - Manchester City 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Manchester City - West Ham United 6-0. Manchester City win 9-0 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 22 Manchester United v Sunderland (1945)