Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Saturday
5th Round
Saturday, February 16
Oldham Athletic (III) - Everton 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Arsenal - Blackburn Rovers (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) - Barnsley (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Luton Town (V) - Millwall (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 17
Chelsea v Brentford (III) (1200)
Manchester City v Leeds United (II) (1400)
Huddersfield Town (II) v Wigan Athletic (1555)
Monday, February 18
Manchester United v Reading (2000)