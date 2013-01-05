Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Saturday 3rd Round Saturday, January 5 West Ham United - Manchester United 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Aldershot Town (IV) - Rotherham United (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Aston Villa - Ipswich Town (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Barnsley (II) - Burnley (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Blackburn Rovers (II) - Bristol City (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bolton Wanderers (II) - Sunderland 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) Charlton Athletic (II) - Huddersfield Town (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Crawley Town (III) - Reading 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Crystal Palace (II) - Stoke City 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Derby County (II) - Tranmere Rovers (III) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Fulham - Blackpool (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Hull City (II) - Leyton Orient (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Leeds United (II) - Birmingham City (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Leicester City (II) - Burton Albion (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Luton Town (V) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Macclesfield Town (V) - Cardiff City (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester City - Watford (II) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Middlesbrough (II) - Hastings United 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Millwall (II) - Preston North End (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Nottingham Forest (II) - Oldham Athletic (III) 2-3 (halftime: 1-0) Oxford United (IV) - Sheffield United (III) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Peterborough United (II) - Norwich City 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Queens Park Rangers - West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Southampton - Chelsea 1-5 (halftime: 1-2) Southend United (IV) - Brentford (III) 2-2 (halftime: 1-2) Tottenham Hotspur - Coventry City (III) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) Wigan Athletic - AFC Bournemouth (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Newcastle United 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 6 Swansea City v Arsenal (1330) Mansfield Town (V) v Liverpool (1600) Monday, January 7 Cheltenham Town (IV) v Everton (1945)
