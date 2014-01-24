Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday
4th Round
Friday, January 24
Nottingham Forest (II) - Preston North End (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Arsenal - Coventry City (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 25
AFC Bournemouth (II) v Liverpool (1245)
Bolton Wanderers (II) v Cardiff City (1500)
Birmingham City (II) v Swansea City (1500)
Manchester City v Watford (II) (1500)
Southampton v Yeovil Town (II) (1500)
Sunderland v Kidderminster Harriers (V) (1500)
Port Vale (III) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1500)
Huddersfield Town (II) v Charlton Athletic (II) (1500)
Southend United (IV) v Hull City (1500)
Wigan Athletic (II) v Crystal Palace (1500)
Rochdale (IV) v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500)
Stevenage Football Club (III) v Everton (1730)
Sunday, January 26
Sheffield United (III) v Fulham (1300)
Chelsea v Stoke City (1530)